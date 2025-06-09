Mumbai Railway Accident: 5 Killed After Falling from Fast Local; Railways to Roll Out Trains with Automatic Doors

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday morning on the Central Railway line when five passengers fell from an overcrowded local train and lost their lives. The accident occurred around 9:30 AM on a train traveling from Kasara to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). According to Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Neela, the guard of the train raised the alarm after observing that multiple passengers had fallen onto the tracks. "The guard of the train plying between CSMT and Kasara informed us that eight people had fallen on the track. An ambulance was promptly arranged and reached the location around 9:50 AM. These passengers were reportedly travelling on the footboard of the train,” he said.

Despite efforts to save them, five of the victims were declared dead on arrival at Kalwa Hospital. The other injured passengers are receiving medical attention. The local train services on this busy route were disrupted due to the mishap, causing inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters. The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by passengers due to overcrowding, particularly during peak hours.

In response to the tragedy, Neela assured that steps are being taken to prevent such accidents in the future. "New trains that are being introduced will have automatic door closure facilities, which will help avert such unfortunate incidents,” he added. Railway authorities have launched an investigation into the accident to understand its cause in detail and explore additional safety measures. The deaths have sparked renewed calls for urgent modernization of Mumbai's lifeline—the local train system—to better protect its millions of daily users.