Mumbai Train Tragedy: Sharad Pawar Urges Immediate Safety Measures After 5 Fall from Moving Local In Thane

A tragic incident on Monday claimed the lives of five passengers and left six others injured after they fell from an overcrowded local train en route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) to Kasara during peak hours. The incident has sparked widespread concern and urgent calls for reforms in Mumbai’s suburban railway infrastructure. According to Thane Police, the victims, aged between 30 and 35, were reportedly hanging on to the doors due to severe overcrowding when they fell. The injured were rushed to a hospital, and their condition is being closely monitored.

NCP (SP) president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, calling it a “serious failure of passenger safety.” In a post on X, he stated, “The death of commuters after falling from a local train is unfortunate. The Central Railway should increase the number of trains on key routes and install automatic doors to prevent such frequent accidents.”

Pawar emphasized that blaming commuters for these incidents is unfair, and highlighted the alarming statistic that six to seven passengers die every day on average on the Central Railway network due to overcrowding.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also called the incident "extremely unfortunate" and assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted. Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Neela confirmed that all new rakes under manufacturing for the Mumbai suburban network will now come equipped with automatic door closure systems. Additionally, existing rakes will be redesigned to include this safety feature.

Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Naresh Mhaske, has demanded a detailed probe into the circumstances of the deaths. “The cause of the incident needs to be addressed. Was there a fight, were they pushed, or was it solely due to the crowd?” he questioned.

The tragedy has reignited debate over the capacity and safety of Mumbai’s lifeline—the suburban train network that carries over 7 million passengers daily. With recurring fatalities and increasing pressure on the system, the demand for prompt and effective safety measures has never been more urgent.