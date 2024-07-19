Thane Accident: Container Truck Overturns on Ghodbunder Road, One Injured (Watch Video)

A container truck overturned near Patlipada Bridge on Ghodbunder Road in Thane (West) today, injuring one person. The accident occurred at approximately 2:19 p.m. and was reported to the Disaster Management Cell at 4:17 p.m.

A container truck overturned near Patlipada Bridge on Ghodbunder Road, Thane (West) today, resulting in one person being injured. The driver, Mr. Karved Kumar, age 45, sustained minor injuries in the accident and has been admitted to Vedant Hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/tS77gqTbeL — Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) July 19, 2024

The truck, bearing registration number HR 55 Y 6772 and driven by Karved Kumar, 45, overturned while travelling on Ghodbunder Road. The vehicle's owner has not been identified.

Officials from the Kasarvadavli Police Station responded to the scene. Kumar sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to Vedant Hospital for treatment.