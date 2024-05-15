Thane Building Collapse: Portion of Two-Storey Building Collapses in Bhiwandi; 6 Rescued

A portion of a two-storey building, which had been declared 'dangerous', collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, May 15. Six persons were rescued from the building after the incident, which occurred at around 10 pm on Tuesday. The building, located at the Bhandari compound and having 15 tenements, had been declared as dangerous and unfit for occupation.

The building's owner had been asked to ensure it was vacated. On Tuesday night, some people came to sleep on its first floor when the staircase of the second floor collapsed. After being alerted, local fire personnel and the disaster management team rushed to the spot. Bhiwandi civic commissioner Ajay Vaidya monitored the rescue work, reported news agency PTI.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Raju Warlikar told PTI that the remaining portion of the staircase was razed after the incident, and the work of pulling down the building would be taken up on Wednesday. "We have strict instructions to vacate the dangerous buildings before the monsoon and also get them razed. We will do the same in this case," he said.