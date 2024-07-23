Thane: Chitalsar Police Crack Down on Banned Tobacco Products; Seize the Tempo Used to Store E-Cigarettes and Gutka

In a significant crackdown on illegal tobacco products, the Chitalsar Police in Thane have conducted a raid resulting in the arrest of a local paan shop owner and the seizure of e-cigarettes, banned tobacco gutka, and imported cigarettes worth lakhs of rupees. The operation was initiated after a social activist Binu Varghese shared information with Zonal DCP Amar Sinh Jadhav of Thane Police, following reports of suspicious activity in the Hiranandani Meadows area of Thane West.

A tempo with registration number MH-04 GF 8582 had been parked outside the Gemini building at Hiranandani Meadows, allegedly being used to store large quantities of banned tobacco products. According to local residents, two individuals were seen regularly transferring iceboxes and bags containing tobacco products from the tempo in the morning and returning them in the evening.

Acting on this information, a team from the Chitalsar police station in Thane, led by Senior Police Inspector Girish Gode, intercepted and seized the suspicious vehicle. The raid also targeted the Sonu Monu Paan shop, whose owner, Monu was detained during the operation. Police sources confirm that various hookah products were also found during the search.

Authorities have seized Monu’s Maruti Suzuki Swift, the tempo in question, and an Activa bike. The confiscated items include a wide array of tobacco products, imported cigarettes, electronic vapes, and Rizla rolling papers.