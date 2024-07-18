Thane: Driver Arrested with ₹2.66 Lakh Worth of Mephedrone in Bhiwandi

In a significant drug bust, Bhoiwada police arrested a 42-year-old man for possession of mephedrone (MD) yesterday evening. The operation, based on a tip-off, took place near Arju Textiles in Sony Compound, Bhiwandi.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Sabir Shah Mohammed Khan, a driver by profession and resident of Dhamankar Naka, was caught with MD powder, a Redmi mobile phone, and a weighing scale. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹2,66,000.

Police Inspector Raskar and Head Constable Songire led the operation, which was executed at approximately 7:55 PM yesterday. "We received intelligence about a potential drug deal in the area," said Inspector Raskar. "Our team set up a trap and successfully apprehended the suspect."

A case has been registered against Khan under sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused is believed to have been in possession of the narcotics for illegal sale.

This arrest is part of the ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to curb drug trafficking in the region. Inspector Raskar, who is leading the investigation, stated, "We are committed to eradicating the drug menace from our community. This arrest is a step in that direction."

Authorities urge citizens to continue providing information about drug-related activities in their neighbourhoods. The investigation is ongoing, with police looking into potential connections to larger drug networks in the area.