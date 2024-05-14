Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Parking Lot Near Badlapur Railway Station (Watch Video)
May 14, 2024
A fire broke out in a parking log near Badlapur railway station in Thane on Tuesday, May 14. According to reports, no injuries or casualties have been reported yet. Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and loss of property. More details are awaited.
Visuals From Badlapur
#BreakingNews: Fire Breaks Out in Parking Lot Adjacent to Badlapur Station, No Casualties Reported.#Fire#Badlapurpic.twitter.com/jXtkzLkxyT— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 14, 2024