Thane: Iron Arch Collapses in Mumbra Injuring Four During Eid-e-Milad Celebrations ( Watch Video)

Amid continuous rainfall, an iron arch which was holding up banners for the Eid-e-Milad event collapsed near DCB Bank on Khadi machine Road, Mumbra, Thane, around 2:30 PM today. According to initial reports received by the Disaster Management Cell at 3:39 PM, four individuals sustained minor injuries in the incident.





The iron arch was installed to display banners for the Eid-e-Milad event. The Encroachment Department promptly removed the fallen structure from the road to prevent further accidents and restore traffic flow.

The four individuals who suffered minor injuries in the collapse were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and reviewing safety measures for temporary structures erected during festive seasons. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.