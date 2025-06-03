Thane: TMC Launches Mega Deep Clean Drive Across Entire Ghodbunder Road

In a massive cleanliness initiative launched under the vision of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) began a two-day Deep Clean Drive across the entire Ghodbunder Road from Majiwada to Gaimukh on Tuesday. The operation covers the main road, service roads, medians, junctions, and adjoining areas, with a large number of civic officials and sanitation workers involved. The drive will continue on Wednesday as well.





Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Ghodbunder Road has been divided into four sections—Kapurbawdi to Patlipada, Patlipada to Hypercity, Hypercity to Naglabunder, and Naglabunder to Gaimukh—for efficient management. Each section has been assigned a coordinating officer along with assistant commissioners, health officers, executive engineers, junior engineers, sanitation inspectors, and workers.

The Deep Clean Drive includes garbage and debris removal from roads and dividers, cleaning of drains and gutters, clearing of tree branches, and washing of pavements and medians. Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode said the drive is receiving large-scale participation from civic staff.

A total of 500 sanitation workers have been deployed, supported by 15 dumpers and two mechanical cleaning machines. Multiple departments, including TMC’s solid waste management, garden, public works, ward offices, as well as MMRDA, MSRDC, and Metro authorities, have joined the campaign. Deputy Commissioners Manish Joshi and Dinesh Tayde, suburban engineers Vikas Dhole and Sudhir Gaikwad are overseeing coordination, while Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde and Assistant Commissioner Sonal Kale are supervising operations in their respective zones.