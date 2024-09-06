Thane Traffic Update: 150 Extra Personnel To Be Deployed By TMC, Police To Control Ghodbunder Road Chaos

In a significant move aimed at addressing the chronic traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road, authorities have announced a comprehensive strategy involving an increase in personnel and stringent enforcement measures. The initiative, which is set to roll out immediately, will see the deployment of an additional 150 traffic management personnel to the busy thoroughfare.

Deployment Details

The reinforcement includes 50 traffic police officers and 100 volunteers from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). This surge in manpower is expected to have a substantial impact on the traffic flow and overall management of the road, which has long been plagued by severe congestion and parking issues.

Crackdown on Illegal Parking

One of the primary objectives of this enhanced manpower is to address the issue of illegal parking on the service roads. Authorities have issued clear instructions to the traffic police to enforce a strict crackdown on unauthorized parking. This measure aims to free up space on the service roads, which are often congested with parked vehicles, further exacerbating the traffic situation on Ghodbunder Road.

Strict Adherence to Heavy Vehicle Timing

Another critical aspect of the new traffic management plan is the enforcement of timing regulations for heavy vehicles. These regulations, which specify designated time slots for the movement of heavy trucks and goods carriers, are designed to minimize their impact on peak traffic hours. With the increased presence of traffic personnel, adherence to these timings will be monitored more closely, ensuring smoother flow of traffic and reducing bottlenecks caused by heavy vehicles. The deployment of additional personnel and the strict enforcement of traffic regulations are expected to bring about significant improvements in traffic conditions on Ghodbunder Road. By curbing illegal parking and regulating heavy vehicle movement, authorities hope to alleviate congestion, reduce travel times, and enhance overall road safety. Earlier, in the day Ghodbunder residents held a meeting with TMC officials where MLA Pratap Sarnaik was also present.

"I thank Ghodbunder residents for their patience. TMC has given 100 volunteers and Police commissioner has given 50 volunteers to DCP Traffic to manage the #Ghodbunder traffic problem."



- MLA @PratapSarnaik after meeting with delegation of #JusticeForGhodbunderRoad team pic.twitter.com/OyDmXW8iVe — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 6, 2024

Thousands of motorists from Thane were left stranded for up to four hours on Thursday after Ghodbunder Road was struck by traffic snarls for the third consecutive day owing to the authorities’ poor planning for infrastructure work and failure to anticipate traffic volume. Scores of freight vehicles vied for space with motorists in the morning hours, clogging arterial and internal roads. It all started after a truck fell from a flyover on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at around 7.30 am in the Patlipada area when the truck loaded with 34 tonnes of a chemical was on its way from Nhava Sheva to Bawal in Haryana, Thane civic body’s chief of Disaster Management Cell, Yasin Tadvi said.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a local hospital. Following the accident, locals from the area complained of eye irritation due to the chemical (paraformaldehyde), however, officials said it was not severe.Local firemen and civic rescuers rushed to the spot to clear the busy road. The accident affected traffic towards Ghodbunder for more than five hours. Many schools requested parents to make travel arrangements for their children as school buses could not use the route.

