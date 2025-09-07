Thane Traffic Update: Key Roads to Face Closures and Rerouting for Eid-e-Milad – Full Checklist Inside

With Eid-e-Milad approaching, Thane Traffic Police has announced significant traffic modifications to manage the anticipated surge in vehicles and ensure public safety. The festive period sees large processions across Bhiwandi, with substantial participation from the Muslim community. To avoid congestion and accidents, authorities have implemented traffic restrictions from 12 noon to 12 midnight on Monday. The police notification outlines the revised routes and restrictions, particularly targeting heavy vehicles and buses entering the city. Commuters are advised to follow alternate routes to ensure smooth travel and reduce inconvenience during this high-traffic period.

Heavy vehicles traveling from Wada toward Bhiwandi city will be restricted from entering Ambadi Naka. Instead, these vehicles will have to move via National Highway 8 or the Mumbai Metropolitan Waterway. Similarly, vehicles coming from Wada through Nadinakka will face restrictions at Parol Phata. Light vehicles in this zone will need to take a right turn at Parol Phata, proceeding via Khonigaon, Talwali Phata, Kamba Road, and Vasai Road toward Karavali or Vishwabharati Phata to reach Gorsaigaon. Passengers traveling on buses will be dropped off at designated points to maintain smooth traffic flow and prevent overcrowding in restricted areas.

Vehicles entering Bhiwandi city from Vadpe Checkpoint will be prohibited at Jamboli Naka and Chavindra Naka. These vehicles can take a right turn at Dhamankar Naka, proceeding via the water channel toward Wada or beyond. Meanwhile, travelers on Thane or Kalyan routes heading toward the Mumbai-Nashik Highway through Juna Agra Road and Chavindra will be restricted at the Bagefirdous Petrol Pump. They will instead be redirected via a right turn near the pump, continuing their journey through Nagaon. These measures aim to streamline movement during processions and ensure minimal disruption for local residents.

All State Transport (ST) buses, Kalyan Municipal Corporation’s KDMT buses, heavy vehicles, rickshaws, and medium to light vehicles traveling from Ranjanoli Chowk toward Bhiwandi will be barred from entering Ranjanoli Naka. Heavy and medium vehicles are instructed to follow a detour via Mankoli Naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway to Anjurphata or Vasai Road, or Ovali Khind to Ovali village, Tadali Zakat Naka, and water channel. Passengers on ST, KDMT, and rickshaws will be dropped at Ranjanoli Naka. Authorities have requested travelers to follow these directives for safety and convenience during Eid-e-Milad processions.