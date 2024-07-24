Thane Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert as 58.36 mm Falls in 24 Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Thane today. Data from RDMC-TMC indicates that Thane received 58.36 mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 23 to 8:30 AM on July 24. The heaviest rainfall occurred at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM yesterday, with 11.44 mm and 11.94 mm recorded in just one hour, respectively.

The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 24 this year has reached 1,846.98 mm, slightly surpassing last year's figure of 1,807.81 mm for the same period. This increase suggests a more active monsoon season compared to 2023.

Adding to the weather concerns, high tides are expected today. The RDMC-TMC has forecast high tides at 04:00 hrs (3.41 meters) and 15:45 hrs (4.54 meters). Residents in low-lying areas are advised to stay vigilant.

