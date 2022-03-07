Thane: What exactly is going on in Shiv Sena in Thane? read full article

Thane: The alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP is natural and will last, said Shiv Sena and BJP workers in Thane. Talks were going on social media and whether the two parties, who are currently sitting on each other's laps, would reunite. Some old-fashioned office bearers of Shiv Sena expressed the feeling that BJP is always better than going with NCP. But the BJP is currently talking more cautiously about the alliance. Shiv Sena-NCP does not want to lead in municipal elections. But with the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state, we were ready to fight together; But it is being said that it was not possible due to the opposition of the locals. Shiv Sainiks are keeping an eye on when Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde leaves silence about this.

At the last general meeting, Mayor Mhaske commented on the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and was welcomed by some Shiv Sainiks. Though Mahavikas is leading in the state, Shiv Sena and NCP are the only rivals in Thane politics. BJP's strength is limited in Thane. Therefore, Shiv Sena's alliance with NCP in Thane means giving strength to NCP. Some Shiv Sainiks say that it could be fatal to Shiv Sena in future.

The politics of credit has been going on in both the parties for the last two months. There are also disputes over ward structure. Therefore, Mhaske has caught the nerves of Shiv Sainiks, said some senior and young office bearers of Shiv Sena. As many Shiv Sainiks want candidature in municipal elections, they are not ready to respond to it by name. Moreover, as the ED and CBI are targeting army leaders, they see a risk in supporting the alliance with the BJP. Let's talk after Eknath Shinde announces the role, says Shiv Sainik. BJP leaders are not ready to talk about it. We will come back to power in the state with the help of both Shiv Sena and NCP and gain power in different cities. Therefore, the leaders are of the opinion that Mhaske's statement is creating confusion among BJP workers. However, the old-fashioned office-bearers privately welcomed the mayor's statement. Struggling with Shiv Sena and NCP to bring power on its own can be a dream. But in reality power can come with either party. If you make both parties enemies, you are more likely to walk away from power. In such a situation, Shiv Sena can be the natural friend of BJP rather than NCP. Therefore, the BJP office bearers say that Mhaske did not say wrong.