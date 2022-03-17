Ulhasnagar: Biker snatches mobile phone of man walking on the road

Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler snathced a mobile phone from a man and fled away in Ulhasnagar. The incident of mobile theft has been captured on CCTV. A man was talking on his mobile phone at night on the road in the Gandhi Road area of ​​Camp 5. At the same time, two person came on bike and snatched mobile from his hand.

Meanwhile, the Ulhasnagar Hill Line Police Station has registered a case against two unidentified persons and is searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.