Ulhasnagar: Biker snatches mobile phone of man walking on the road
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 17, 2022 06:12 PM2022-03-17T18:12:42+5:302022-03-17T18:13:49+5:30
Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler snathced a mobile phone from a man and fled away in Ulhasnagar. The ...
Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler snathced a mobile phone from a man and fled away in Ulhasnagar. The incident of mobile theft has been captured on CCTV. A man was talking on his mobile phone at night on the road in the Gandhi Road area of Camp 5. At the same time, two person came on bike and snatched mobile from his hand.
Meanwhile, the Ulhasnagar Hill Line Police Station has registered a case against two unidentified persons and is searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.
उल्हासनगरमध्ये दुचाकीवरून आलेल्या चोरट्यांचा मोबाईल लांबविला#UlhasnagarCrime |#MobileTheft |#CCTVpic.twitter.com/ar2Vq7IPZQ— TV9 Marathi (@TV9Marathi) March 16, 2022