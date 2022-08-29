02 corona patients reported on Monday

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

As many as, 02 new patients including 02 in city and 00 in rural areas were reported in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,71,667

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,67,875

Total Deaths: 3746 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 46

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,55,176

First Dose: 30,46,574

Second Dose: 23,77,299

Precaution Dose: 2,31,303