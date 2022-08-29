02 corona patients reported on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 29, 2022 10:25 PM 2022-08-29T22:25:09+5:30 2022-08-29T22:25:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 29:
As many as, 02 new patients including 02 in city and 00 in rural areas were reported in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,71,667
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,67,875
Total Deaths: 3746 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 46
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,55,176
First Dose: 30,46,574
Second Dose: 23,77,299
Precaution Dose: 2,31,303Open in app