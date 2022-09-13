1-day educational conference for Urdu teachers held

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

District Institute Of Education And Training (DIET) and Panchayat Samiti-Sillod jointly organised an educational conference for Zilla Parishad Urdu school teachers on Monday at National D.Ed College, Sillod.

The aim of the conference was the professional development of primary teachers. Resource person Mohammed Arif explained the aims and objectives of the basic reading skills development programme. Mohammed Junaid and Syed Abdul Quader briefed teachers on the importance of listening and reading.

Pandurang Chauhan (senior lecturer, DIET) who presided over the programme encouraged teachers to sharpen their professional skills. Chief Guest Mangal Singh Jadhav (Cluster head of Ajantha Cluster), DIET Principal Dr Kalimuddin and Bloc Education Officer Anil Pawar also spoke. Irfan Rangrez successfully conducted the proceedings of the event. Javed Deshmukh and Shaikh Rafiuddin worked for its success.