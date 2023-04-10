1-day seminar on Peer Review

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the city Branch of ICAI jointly hosted a one-day seminar on Peer Review at ICAI Bhavan on Saturday.

Chairman, Peer Review Board of ICAI CA Anuj Goyal and Central Council Members CA C V Chitale and CA Umesh Sharma graced the inaugural session.

CA Anuj Goyal said that all listed companies must make attest function through empanelled peer reviewers. He also spoke about the eligibility criteria for empanelment for the Peer review Board. This program is conducted first time in the history of the city’s ICAI branch.

Branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao addressed the participants. CA Kedar Pande proposed a vote thanks. CA Sapna Lunawat, CA Pooja Zanwar, CA Sakshi Kunkulol conducted the proceedings of the first and second, third technical sessions.

CA Tarun Kansal held a session on the Rationale and Significance of Peer Review while CA Kamal Garg on Compliance with the Framework of Quality Control General and Specific Controls.

Branch Chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao said that CA Himanshu Agarwal conducted a session on Compliance with Audit Documentation. Nearly 100 CA members and students attended the seminar. City branch Vice Chairman CA Rupali Bothara and Treasurer CA Kedar Pande took efforts to make this seminar successful.