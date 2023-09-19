1 held with 100 bottles of narco stuff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police arrested an agent with 100 bottles of narco stuff at Shah Bazaar on Monday evening. The arrested accused has been identified as Shaikh Javed Shaikh Kalim (29).

Amaldar of City Chowk Police Station Munir Pathan received information that the youth was carrying a big stock of liquid stuff for addiction. At the instructions of police inspector Nirmala Pardesh, a team comprising API Shivaji Choure, PSIs Prashant Munde and Arjun Kadam laid a trap near the nullah on Shahbazaaar Road.

As soon as Javed reached near nullah, policemen Syed Shakil, Rajendra Salunke, Shaikh Shaed, Sohel Pathan, Baban Ipper and Pravin Takle swooped on him. They took him to the police station immediately. A sack containing 100 bottles of three types, filled with medicines used for cough, fever and relieving pains, was seized from him.

Drug addicts use the stuff for addiction. Inspector from Food and Drugs Administration Baliram Marward assisted in the action. During the probe, it was found Javed used to sell the stuff at double the rate. Earlier, cases of addiction, quarrelling and possessing weapons illegally were lodged against him with the City Chowk Police Station.