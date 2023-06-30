FIR Against Muslim Couple After Chaos in Mumbai Society Over Sacrificial Goats

Days after tensions flared up in a Mumbai society after residents Mohsin Khan and his wife Yasmeen were allegedly harassed by a crowd of over 200 people over bringing home sacrificial goats ahead of Eid-al-Adha, an FIR was registered against the Muslim couple at Mira Road's Kashimira Police Station. A 63-year-old woman from a neighbouring complex has reportedly filed an FIR claiming that Mohsin had “molested" her as the ruckus for the goat ensued.According to a report in Mid-Day, the elderly woman from another society, who was present at the accused’s society on Tuesday night when the fight happened, has alleged that Mohsin Khan called her “budhiya", abused her and pushed her on the chest.The Kashimira police have booked Mohsin under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), the report stated.

Earlier, another FIR against 11 people, based on a complaint by Yasmeen in connection with the same case.On the evening of 27 June, tensions flared in the JP Infra housing society at Mira Road after Yasmeen and her husband Mohsin brought home sacrificial goats for Eid.The family was confronted by approximately 200 residents at the society's gate for bringing goats.Mohsin and his wife alleged that the mob cornered them by chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans."When we reached the entrance of our society, two men approached our car and began knocking the window. They asked for my exact address. When I refused, the matter escalated and my wife intervened to stop them. Soon, the crowd started chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

According to the FIR filed by Mehndiratta, on June 20, her husband Shyamsundar Mehndiratta received an email on the society's email address from Sadiq Mapari, also a resident of the society, requesting a space to keep a goat within the society's premises from June 25 to June 28.He, however, was denied permission and told that the matter would be decided during the next annual general meeting (AGM).She further alleged that on 25 June, there was a meeting at Kashimira Police Station where people were orally told to follow their society's Eid ul-Adha rules.