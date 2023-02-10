Sena mouthpiece Saamana blames Nana Patole for MVA government's fall

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav group) has waded into the controversy over the infighting within the state Congress unit in Maharashtra by blaming state Congress Chief Nana Patole for the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) said that Patole’s hasty decision of stepping down as assembly Speaker in 2021 was one of the main reasons for the alliance’s subsequent fall. “There could be many reasons behind the fall or pulling down of the MVA government, but the immature and hasty resignation of assembly Speaker Nana Patole was the main reason. Patole’s decision was not wise and the series of troubles began since then… The Speaker’s position is important in an alliance government. Had Patole been the Speaker, many further obstacles could have been solved and turncoats could have been disqualified,” it read.

The editorial pointed out that after Patole’s resignation, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari did not allow the conduct of election to the Speaker’s post, thus helping the “superpowers” in Delhi and the rebels who took “boxes” (of cash) to topple the government. “The decision to resign from the Speaker’s post was imprudent and immature. Patole later became state Congress president. But we will have to agree that the smooth running of Maharashtra was permanently jeopardised because of his decision,” the editorial said. The editorial also praised Balasaheb Thorat, who recently resigned from the Congress legislative party citing differences with Patole.“Thorat is a senior and important Congress leader in Maharashtra. He is a loyalist. His calm and patient leadership has kept the Congress flag flying high in many troubled weathers (and) his rebellion has put the remaining Congress branches in danger,” it said, adding that at a time when Rahul Gandhi has successfully challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is important the leaders in his party should start working unitedly.

Earlier this week, Balasaheb Thorat resigned as Congress Legislative Party leader allegedly over Patole’s handling of the Satyajeet Tambe episode. He wrote to the party high command, reportedly saying that “it is difficult to work with Nana Patole.”Even in the past, the Sena has used Saamana to needle the Congress. Back in 2020, an editorial openly said that Sharad Pawar should lead the Opposition at the centre. It also had called the Congress the ‘weak link’ in the three-party alliance in the state. The Congress said Patole had resigned following the party high command’s instructions and called Saamana’s comments unwarranted. “The criticism is inappropriate and unwarranted. The ally should be respected as alliance dharma,” said state chief spokesperson Atul Londhe.“Patole did not resign hastily, but the then party national president Sonia Gandhi had instructed him to do so. The Congress has a decision-making process that is respected by all. Considering the political situation then, the said decision was in the party’s interest. It is meaningless to allege that Patole’s resignation triggered a series of crises for the MVA government. There is no relevance to ‘ifs and buts’ in politics. There could be many other reasons that posed MVA difficulties,” added Londhe in a statement.He said it was within the Congress rights to decide internally. “To say that the decision was wrong and criticise it publically isn’t as per the alliance dharma,” Londhe said further.

