Vice President Dhankhar to visit Assam, Manipur tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Assam and Mpur on a one-day tour on Wednesday.

The Vice President will visit Dibrugarh in the afternoon. He will attend the 21st convocation of Dibrugarh University as the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

In the afternoon, Dhankhar will visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, Mpur. Here, he will engage in an interaction programme with the students and faculty of the university. This session will provide an opportunity for valuable discussions and exchange of ideas by young minds, said Vice President's Secretariat.

In the last leg of the tour, Dhankhar will visit Mpur University in Imphal, where he will participate in an interaction programme with the faculties and scientists from various central institutions across the country.

