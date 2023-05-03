Dissident voices emerge from China

New Delhi [India], May 3 : The regions under China's occupation - be it Tibet, Hong Kong or Xinjiang, have faced oppression for decades. Although Beijing attempts to portray these territories as prosperous and peaceful, the human rights situation on the ground reflects the dark underbelly of the CCP's policy towards minorities.

Xinjiang, a region dominated by Uyghur Muslims, is experiencing serious human rights abuses where locals are ill-treated, women are violated and activists are picked up and jailed. A UN report published on August 31, 2022, exposed China for running illegal detention centres in Xinjiang where Uyghur Muslims faced sexual and gender-based violence.

Many families were separated and left uninformed about the whereabouts of loved ones. The UN report further found that China's policy has put "undue restrictions on religious identity and expression, as well as the rights to privacy and movement".

Talking about China's extremism on Uyghur Muslims in China, the President of the World Uyghur Congress Dolkun Isa said, "Chinese government continue orgsing propaganda tours, hiding the reality, spreading fake news that people living a wonderful life here. In reality, more than 3 million people are suffering in internment camps. For more than 6 years, since 2017 I personally and my friends and most of the Uyghur community who live in exile have not contacted their family members. Why don't they open telephone, internet connection and why don't they let us to speak to our family members? I have spoken about this several times at UN, but China has no answer and they continue to deny this."

Dolkun, who has been fighting for the rights of Uyghur Muslims since his college days at Xinjiang University, is now living in exile in Germany. He was designated a terrorist by the Chinese government in 2003.

At a recently held UN Human Rights Session in Geneva, when Dolkun spoke about the Uyghur rights, he was interrupted by the Chinese diplomats who later went on to request the UN block him from speaking.

Dolkun has expressed disappointment that many Muslim nations at the UN have remained silent over China's atrocities committed on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Isa also mentioned that "Most of the Muslim countries not only silence but they support China. For example, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia - they support China. Not only today Uyghur Muslims are suffering, Chinese Christians are suffering, Tibetan Buddhist are suffering. Chinese Community Party says that Islam must be eradicated".

Xinjiang, which borders Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, is an important link in China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project under BRI starts from Xinjiang and Beijing has taken all possible steps to ensure that Xinjiang's residents are not ever in a position to challenge its ambitious plans in the region.

China has employed brute tactics and oppression to muzzle all forms of dissent and separatist sentiment from the region.

A large number of Uyghur Muslims, who are now settled in the West, continue to raise concerns and seek assistance from the international community to confront China and protect their community in Xinjiang.

