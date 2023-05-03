"Forcing them to retreat or shooting them down...": BSF on drone incursions

Chandigarh [India], May 3 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that the force has been successful in stopping drone incursions by either forcing them to retreat or shooting them down.

While talking to , Additional Director General, BSF (Western command) PV Rama Shastri said, "BSF has always worked well. That has been maintained this year too. BSF jawans have not missed even one incursion in the past few years. It is important not to miss any drones - we are forcing them to retreat or shooting them down. We have recovered more than 600 kgs of drugs, not only through drones but overall."

"We see around 20-25 (drone incursions) every month. But 70 per cent of them are forced to retreat and the remaining are shot down," he added.

On cross-border drone incursions, PV Rama Shastri said, "It will not be right to speak in detail, but be it detection or jamming, new techniques are being invented and the success rate is going up day after day."

BSF troops on Sunday late night recovered 2.5 kg of heroin dropped by a Pakist drone, which had entered the Indian territory near Setha Wala village in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

In a statement, BSF informed that on Sunday at about 11:55 PM, Border Security Force troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan to Indian territory in the area near Village -Setha Wala in Ferozepur district.

The troops deployed in the depth area observed a blinking light and heard the sound of a drone. Depth parties also heard the sound of something dropped in the farming field on the outskirts of the Village, it reads.

During the initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a big packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing three packets of heroin, two sparkling balls and a luminous blue LED bulb with a battery, which was also found attached to the consignment. The Gross weight of the three packets of heroin is appx 2.5 Kg, it further reads.

"We have foiled another nefarious attempt of drug smuggling from Pakistan side foiled by vigilant BSF troops," said a senior BSF officer.

