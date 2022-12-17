1 killed in accident in Vaijapur, another injured

Aurangabad: One person was killed on the spot while another was injured when a speeding bus hit a two-wheeler at Mahalgaon Shivar on Gangapur-Vaijapur in Vaijapur tehsil on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Machhindra Nangre (28, Mahalgaon).

According to details, Krishna Nangre and Kailas Somvate were going towards Gangapur from Mahalgaon on a motorcycle (MH-20-GA-4926).

A bus (MH-40-N-9738) proceeding towards Vaijapur from Gangapur. The bust hit the two-wheeler from the opposite direction. Both the riders sustained serious injuries.

On receiving information, the police personnel of Veergaon reached the spot and rushed the injured to Vaijapur hospital for treatment. Doctors declared Krishna Nangre brought dead.

After the post-mortem, the body of the rider was handed over to the relatives. Injured Kailas was shifted to Aurangabad for further treatment. Veergaon Police has taken note of the accident.