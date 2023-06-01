1 more opportunity for MCVC students for direct 2nd-year admission to poly

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students who have completed HSC with Minimum Competency Vocational Course (HSC-MCVC) stream were given one more opportunity for admissions to direct second year in polytechnic courses for the academic year 2023-24.

It may be noted the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) decides the eligibility for diploma courses in Engineering and Technology (polytechnic).

The AICTE had given relaxation norms in the eligibility norms for polytechnic direct second-year admissions in 2022 to HSC MCVC as it is a vocational course and considered an intermediate level between ITI and Polytechnic courses.

As per the earlier norms, one should have passed the class 12th examination with Physics, Chemistry as a compulsory subject, Mathematics or Biology as one of the subjects.

With the relaxation, candidates with any three subjects-Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practice, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies and Entrepreneurship- were declared eligible for direct admission to second year engineering degree courses for the year 2022-23.

However, there was confusion among students, parents and institutes about the relaxation for the admissions in 2023 (the year 2023-24).

The officers of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) sent a letter to the AICTE seeking clarification on the admission process for MCVC students.

The Council sent a letter with guidelines to the DTE, giving relaxation for one more year so that students who have passed HSC vocational should not deprive of admission to the direct second-year engineering diploma courses in 2023.

The DTE officers said that this would be the final opportunity for the MCVC students for admissions.

Talking to this newspaper, joint director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that the HSC-MCVC students would be eligible for admission to director second year of the polytechnic for the year 2023-24 as per the guidelines issued by the DTE.

The AICTE informed the DTE that this relaxation is being granted because students who are already pursuing the MCVC courses will stand deprived. “DTE may issue a notice clarifying to be continued for admission to lateral entry diploma courses in Engineering and Technology for the year 2023,” it was mentioned in the guidelines.