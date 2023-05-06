10-day Natya Mahotsav kicks off

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There is no other laboratory than the Dramatics Department. Students with creativity should emerge from it,” said Sachin Goswami, a prominent director.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 10-day Natya Mahotsav being hosted by the students of the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday evening.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and Dramatics Department head Dr Smita Sable were present.

Saching , who is known for the direction of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, said that one becomes mature through the knowledge of practicals while one gets academic information in the departments. Dr Smita Sable said that different programmes are being held as part of the golden jubilee year of the department. Earlier, Vaishali Bodhele conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Gajanan Dandge proposed a vote of thanks.

‘Garba’ a play written by Mahesh Elkuchwar and directed by Nilesh Mali was staged on Friday, the first day of the festival. One play will be staged at the main auditorium of the campus in the evening daily up to May 15. ‘Teen Payanchi Sharya’ written by Abhijit Guru and directed by Suraj Jule presented on Saturday.

The date-wise plays to be staged is as follows; Jal He Vishwa (May 10) written and directed by Nilesh Kad, ‘Irsal Bhavrayachi Wadi (May 11) written by Vijakumar Rakh and directed by Kuldeep Shiraskar, ‘Bhangad’ (May 12) written by Rahul Ghodke and directed by Minoru Gade,

Gentleman (May 13) written by Kishor Thorat and directed by Walmik Jadhav, ‘Difference Between’ (May 14) written by Gopal Waghmare and directed by Yunus Lakhani and ‘Gao Tasa Changla, Pan Darut Gungal (May 15) written and directed by Shivaji Suryavanshi.