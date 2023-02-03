Paulo Coelho calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘legend’ Pathaan star reacts with a heartfelt message

Famous author Paulo Coelho yesterday complimented Shah Rukh Khan as a "great actor" in the wake of the enormous success of his "Pathaan". In response to SRK's tweet from January 30 showing the actor thanking his followers outside his Mannat home in Mumbai, the author stated the Bollywood icon is a "king. "The author wrote these words for SRK: "King. Legend. Friend. But above all great actor. (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan - and I am not a terrorist")." SRK replied to the author's tweet this morning and wrote: "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon! Bless you."

You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you https://t.co/7jLTJ4I8ec — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2023

Paulo Coelho and SRK's Twitter exchange are aplenty. Back in 2020, The Alchemist author called the film Kaamyaab, which was produced by SRK's Red Chilles Entertainment, "the tragedy of art." Shah Rukh Khan, responding to Mr Coelho's tweet, wrote: "Saw the film when it was doing festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at Red Chillies Entertainment. Am so moved you appreciate. It's a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe and healthy." The author earlier praised Khan for his role in My Name Is Khan. He congratulated Shah Rukh on the seventh anniversary of the movie in 2017. He wrote at that time: “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was My Name is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."

