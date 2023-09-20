10-day Paryushan mahaparva commences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ten-day Paryushan Mahaparva kicked off with great enthusiasm at the Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple in Rajabazar. The opening ceremony included the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaj (flag) at the main temple of Lord Shantinath at 10 am.

The flag ceremony was accompanied by a recital of songs and Panchamrit Abhishek. The festivities concluded with the melodious music of Namokar Bhakti Mandal. At 7 pm, Aarti and Shastra readings of Lord Shantinath took place in the presence of trustees, executive board members, and society members. The temple has been adorned with attractive electric lighting to celebrate the ten-day Paryushan Parva. Community members were present in large numbers.