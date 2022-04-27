10 persons commit suicide in one month

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 27:

The rising stress among the residents especially the youngsters has increased the number of suicides has increased considerably. As many as 10 persons committed suicide, from April 1 to April 26 in the district.

The stress and depression among the school and college students, young professionals and housewives compel them to take the extreme step to end their lives.

The reasons for the suicides observed are unsuccessful love affairs, one-sided love, domestic disputes, addiction, workload, studies stress and others.

The experts opined that the symptoms of depression are irritation, less talking, living in seclusion, less enthusiasm and others. The family members especially the parents should note these symptoms and should not ignore any behaviour change in the children and youths. If such symptoms are noticed, authorized psychiatrists should be consulted immediately. It treatment at the early stage is done through medication and counseling. It will help to reduce the rising cases of suicides, the experts opined.

Persons committed suicide in April, 2022

- A 25-year-old youth Nikhil Dattatray Chaudanle committed suicide by hanging himself on April 3 at Adarshnagar, Pimpalwadi in Paithan tehsil. The reason for suicide is said to be an unsuccessful love affair.

- A 33-year-old worker of a private company Mangesh Praji Jadhav hanged himself at his house at Sangharshnagar in Mukundwadi area on April 5.

- A 24-year-old student preparing for competitive examinations ended his life by jumping into a well in Mitmitta Shivar on April 6.

- A 24 years old woman took her two years old daughter to commit suicide by jumping from a running train between Lasur Station and Potul on April 8 over a domestic dispute with her husband.

- A 24-year-old student Rupesh Digambar Devde preparing for the CA course committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train near Sangharshnagar flyover on April 19 in presence of his friend. The reason for suicide is said to be a love affair.

- A 28 years old highly educated biomedical engineer, running his own business, Nilesh Pralhadrao Aute committed suicide by hanging himself in his office at Balajinagar on April 19. The reason for suicide was not known.

- A 19- years old worker of a private company Avinash Kachru Wankhede hanged himself at his house at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on April 23.

- A 31-year-old driver Satish Kautikrao Wagh committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar area on April 25.

- A 38-year-old policeman posted in Mukundwadi police station Sameer Sambhaji Sonawane committed suicide by hanging himself at his home at Pisadevi Park on April 26. The reason for suicide was not known.

Rise in suicide cases

It has been seen that there has been a rise in the cases of suicides reported at the police stations. In the Jawaharnagar police station, four to five cases have been registered. Several reasons for committing suicide have come to the fore including competition in studies, monetary issues, unsuccessful love affairs, addiction, stress and depression at the workplace, and so on. It has been seen that the youngsters are taking extreme steps for ending their lives. The family members should be more alert about the psychological state of the children and should take immediate measures when the stress and depression symptoms are observed.

- Santosh Patil, PI, Jawaharnagar police station

New age parenting is needed to reduce suicides

There are several reasons termed stressors, responsible for the increase of stress levels in the people. Stress coping mechanism is important to reduce stress and depression. It has to be developed among the people when they are young. However, the situation is adverse, the parents are pressuring the students to good performance in academics and careers and sometimes they develop the tendency to pressurizing themselves. The new-age parenting is needed to nurture the students to be strong and face the situations bravely.

- Dr Mangesh Kadam, Psychiatrist