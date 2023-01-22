10 Std students learn '5 Rules of Success'

Aurangabad: “The study in eleventh and twelfth standard has importance in students’ life. Success or failure is in the hands of students as they are their own architects. They should respect parents, and teachers and reduce the burden of their mistakes by seeking forgiveness. Dream big and work hard towards that goal. There are five laws of success-’Dream, Values, Companions, Struggle and Dedication- that will make you successful. There is no greater thing in life than the tears of happiness in the eyes of parents when their dream comes true,” said Principal Ramdas Gaikwad, Director of Gaikwad Education Group.

He was speaking in a special seminar on '5 Rules of Success' organised for students and parents at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Sunday jointly by Lokmat Times Campus Club and Gaikwad Classes.

Principal Gaikwad said that one should believe in oneself. “If you dream big and work hard with dedication, you will find a way to reach the pinnacle of success. Your small dreams will be fulfilled automatically at that time. Virtues and vices are not available in the market. Money earned by virtue gives peace of mind. Treat parents like a god. So bow before god, parents and teachers. Be a hero of real life than ‘reel,” he said.

He said that mother is the soul and form of God and one would be judged by the company one keeps.

“Avoiding bad company matters in one’s life. After doing a thousand good deeds, one bad point turns can spoil one’s hard work. So, success depends on association, dedication and struggle. Every moment should be lived happily. Even if you are born in a poor family, your progress lies in your hands,” Principal Ramdas asserted. The result of the talent hunt examination conducted in the top 60 schools of the city under the 'Lokmat Times Campus Club was announced at this event.

In this examination, Nishant Prakash Sonwane from Sanskar Secondary School stood first. Om Vijay Dalvi and Shivraj Vilas Mete secured second and third places respectively. The dignitaries felicitated them with trophies and certificates. Students and parents of the city attended the programme in large numbers.

Tears in eyes of students

Principal Gaikwad gave various examples while convincing the students about the importance of parents in life. “Tears flowed in the eyes of parents and students when he was explaining the five ways of success through audio and video presentation. The presentation touched the hearts of principals who were present at the event.