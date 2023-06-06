100 trees planted in a plantation drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tree plantation drive was held in the Revati housing society, Abhinandan society and Nath Puram society on the occasion of the world environment day on Monday. On the occasion, the residents pledged to plant 1,000 trees in the ward in the upcoming rainy season. As a part of this initiative, 100 native trees were planted by the residents in the vicinity of the societies. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Vasant Sharma, Ravindra Sethiya and a large number of residents were present on the occasion.