1000 liters of water to cost Rs 143

Water meters on commercial connections

Aurangabad, June 14:

The acting municipal administrator Sunil Chavan has decided to install meters on commercial water connections of the municipal corporation. Preparations have started in that direction. The price of water for commercial connections will be Rs 143 per 1000 liters. The bill will be charged as per the amount of water used.

Various experiments are being carried out by the administration to improve the water supply in the city. Acting municipal administrator and district collector Sunil Chavan reviewed the water supply. He immediately gave the orders to install water meters on large commercial water connections. Therefore, water will be used sparingly. The deputy engineers of the water supply department of the corporation have started the survey along with the ward officers and employees in each zone. So far in this survey, 20 connection holders have demanded a water meter. Water meter will be installed as per demand. The bill will be paid monthly after installation. The more water used, the more bills will be collected, the sources said.