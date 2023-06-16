105 trainers to impart Yoga training

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Various programmes will be organised in the city on World Yoga Day on June 21. Art of Living, the city unit has taken the initiative to provide 105 Yoga trainers so that there should not be a shortage of trainers during the programmes. As a social commitment, the training programmes will be organised by Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh, Confederation of Traders, MASSIA, BNI, AISA and other traders organisation at Hotel Manor, Kranti Chowk on June 21 between 6.30 am and 8 am. Similarly, training programmes will be organised at around 100 places in the city.

Various programmes are being organised in the country and abroad under the guidance of the Art of Living promoter Shri Shri Ravishankar. Around 1.70 lakh trainers will impart training across the world on World Yoga Day.

The organiser Prabhanjan Mahatole appealed to the citizens that they should attend the programmes wearing a white dress and with the mat required for Yoga.