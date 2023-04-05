108 crore Navkar Mahamantra chanted in a day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav, Navkar Foundation set a target of chanting 261 crore Navkar Mahamantra, out of which 121 crore were chanted in the first phase.

On the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Mahavir, more than 4 lakh families and 25 thousand sadhus and sadhvis participated in chanting 27 malas each, fulfilling the target of 108 crore Navkar Mahamantra Japa. Selfie points and Navkar Pradarshani (exhibition) were organized at the end of the Rath Yatra to show participation. The event received blessings, inspiration, and participation of various religious leaders from the Jain community. The foundation completed a total of 241 crore Navakar Mahamantra in 11 days from March 25 to April 11. The initiative also received guidance from the President of the Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda and working president Subhash Zambad.