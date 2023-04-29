10K rain gauges to be installed in state: Sattar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Every year, the farmers incur severe crop losses due to rain. The severity of the rain cannot be estimated properly and the farmers are refrained from getting the compensation of the losses. Hence, the number of rain gauges in the state will be increased from 2,000 to 10,000’, said agriculture minister Abdul Sattar in a press conference here on Saturday.

Earlier, Sattar took review of the kharif crops situation at the district collectorate and later interacted with the newsmen.

He said, the farmers in the recent times have faced the natural calamities severely. The rainfall in a particular revenue circle is not estimated hence the number of rain gauges will be increased in the state.

Agriculture commissioner Sunil Chavan, divisional agriculture joint director Dinkar Jadhav and other officers were present for the press meet.