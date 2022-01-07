10th and 12th offline exams will be held as per the schedule

Board insists on taking the exam in the old way

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

Tenth-twelfth standard board exams will be conducted offline. The examination will be held as per the schedule and pre-preparation for it has been completed. The board insists on offline exams. The examination will be held at the old examination center only. The board has also issued instructions to the divisional boards in this regard.

Over 1,79,486 students of the department have filled online applications for the 10th examination and 1,64,333 students for the 12th examination of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Regarding the examination, a meeting was held between the state board and the divisional board officials through video conferencing. In this meeting, it was decided to conduct the examination on a regular basis (written-offline) based on 75 per cent syllabus as per the schedule, said divisional secretary RP Patil. The finalization of 99 per cent centers has been completed. The board is preparing for the written test, though a further decision on the status of the corona is expected by the time the exam is two months away.

Schedule of the exams

Written test for class X will be held from March 15 to April 4. Practical and oral examinations will be held from February 25 to March 14. The written examination for Class XII will be held from March 4 to March 30 and the practical, oral and grade subjects will be held from February 14 to March 3 as per the schedule.

District wise students:

District X XII

Aurangabad 63,968 57,830

Beed 41,167 37,818

Parbhani 28,278 24,304

Jalna 30,164 30,998

Hingoli 15,909 13,392

Branch wise students in the department:

Science-83,352

Arts-63,384

Commerce-12,926

MCVC-4,617