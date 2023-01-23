Stormy start to Raj Assembly over paper leak

Jaipur, Jan 23 The budget session of Rajasthan Assembly started on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition cornering the ruling Congress over rampant paper leaks in the state.

As soon as the Governor's address started, the BJP MLAs raised the issue.

Interrupting the Speaker, Leader of the Opposition Gulabchand Kataria stood up saying that paper leak incidents are increasing by the day in the state. "You have the responsibility of protecting the constitution."

The BJP members then rushed to the Well raising "anti-government" slogans. Waving placards, the BJP and RLP MLAs demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. Though Governor Kalraj Mishra managed to read the address for 21 minutes, he could not complete it owing to the din. The Governor's address was treated as "read".

Soon after, the Governor left the Assembly.

Like the previous session which witnessed constant disruptions due to the same paper leak issue, this time too, the start has been rough.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's advisor Sanyam Lodha moved a breach of privilege notice against Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod for approaching the court despite the MLAs' resignation matter being pending with the Speaker.

Notably, Rathore had filed a PIL on the issue of resignation of 91 MLAs on September 25 against a meeting called at CMR by high command.

Sanyam Lodha has sought permission to place the privilege motion in the House. Now the speaker will decide on the next course of action.

Rajendra Rathore, meanwhile, took a dig at Lodha saying, "The case of the resignation of 91 MLAs which is pending in the court for one-and-a-half months, has caught his attention now. There is a clear provision in Rule 53 of the Rules and Procedure of the Assembly that the matter which is under consideration in the court cannot be discussed in the House.

At this, Rathore said owing to public outrage over the 110-day-old resignation letter of 91 MLAs, the state government is using the Assembly as a "shield" but they will not be successful. Will fight the motion for breach of privilege, he asserted.

Meanwhile, after the proceedings are adjourned, there will be a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House under the chairmanship of Speaker C.P. Joshi. The meeting will deliberate on the functioning of the House during the budget session.

The day for debate on the Governor's address and the government's reply on it will also be fixed. There will also be a discussion on the date of the budget.

Chief Minister Gehlot has announced that he would be presenting the budget on February 8.

