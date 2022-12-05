11 more measles suspected children found

Aurangabad:

The number of measles patients is increasing on a daily basis. On Saturday, 11 suspected children were found in the city. Although extensive measures are being taken by the health administration, the cases are rising.

The total number of children suspected of measles has reached 99. Blood samples of 61 children were sent to Mumbai for testing. So far 44 reports have been received. In all, 17 children tested positive, 15 reports were negative and the report of 12 children is pending.

Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that on Saturday, 11 suspected children of measles have been found in Rahmaniya Colony, Kohinoor Colony, Dalalwadi, Alamgir Colony, Deshmukhnagar, Nawabpura, Mochigalli in Padampura, Cidco N-7 and Vishrantinagar. Blood samples of these children will be taken and sent to Haffkine laboratory in Mumbai for examination.