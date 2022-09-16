11 new ESRs to get complete by May 2023

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari has underlined that 11 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) and their interlinking through pipelines will be completed under Phase I by May 2023.

“The construction of new ESRs is going on a war-footing basis. The High Court has ordered to supply water to the city on a gap of three days, but the AMC does not have adequate capacity to store water after completing the lifting and treatment process,” said Chaudhari.

“ As of today, there are 33 ESRs in the city. They can store 66 lakh litres of water only. Due to insufficient storage capacity, the AMC faces many hurdles in operating the water supply scheme. Meanwhile, the contractor of the new water supply scheme - GVPR Company - has undertaken the task of constructing 25 ESRs, out of which, 11 will be completed by May 2023. The ESRs will be connected through ductile iron (DI) pipes which will be starting soon. The process of water distribution through 78 points is underway. Besides, the construction of sump, master balancing reservoir (MBR), fixing of new valves, repairing of pipelines, disconnecting illegal water connections, replacement of sand bed at the water treatment plant in Pharola etc. will also be done as a part of the project, he stressed.