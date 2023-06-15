11 officers transferred in Bamu

June 15, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University transferred 11 officers last evening.

Assistant Registrar H G Thackeray who was working in the Postgraduate and Fellowship Department was transferred to the Board of Examination and Evaluation Department while assistant registrar K S Dabhade transferred to the Postgraduate and Fellowship Department from Reservation Cell followed by desk officer S R Dawne (Examination Department), desk officer Y S Shinde (Reservation Cell), senior assistant H S Kawle (Postgraduate section), R S Tange (Establishment Department), R Gole (Reservation Cell), R S Slunke (Zoology Department), N V Pandmukh (Postgraduate section), P S Gangawne (BioChemistry), S B Chavan (Computer Science and Information Technology Department).

Many of them were working in one place for many years. The vice chancellor received complaints against some officers working in the Reservation Cell. Following the VC orders, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle transferred the employees from assistant registrar to laboratory technicians. The second list of employee transfers will be released soon.

