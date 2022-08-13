11 water connections severed from Akashwani vicinity

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The special squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today disconnected 11 connections illegally drawing water from the main feeder line of an elevated storage reservoir (ESR), in front of Akashwani.

Two days ago, the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari constituted three squads to survey and detect illegal water connections in the city. Each squad will be active in three zones. Earlier, there was one squad and it had disconnected 4,500 connections including 428 commercial connections.

The squad was led by Santosh Wahule. The team

spotted the illegal connections and severed them. They were not having permission to dig the cement concrete roads, therefore, they could not find more illegal connections.

The squad comprises engineers Rohit Ingle and Sushil Kulkarni, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikade, and Mohd. Shareef, Tushar Potpillewar and Tameez Pathan took the action.