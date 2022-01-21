1149 corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

In all, 1149 corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Cancer Hospital area, Sanjaynagar, Bhavsinghpura, Baijipura, Motinagar, Kaisar Colony, Shahgunj, Ulkanagari, Bhoiwada, Bhadkal Gate, Jubilee Park, Jadhavwadi, Mukundwadi, Mill Corner, Old Khokadpura, Shahnurwadi, Surananagar, N-4, N-12, Yashodhara Colony, Ektanagar, Avishkar Colony, Raje Sambhaji Colony, N-11, Priyadarshini Colony, Hudco area, Harsul, Itkheda (One each).

Paithan Gate, Vedantnagar, Kohinoor Colony, Padegaon, Radhaswami Colony, Pisadevi area, Wankhedenagar (Two each).

Begumpura, Cidco area, Chikalthana, N-1 (Three each).

N-6, N-5 (Four each). Nandanvan Colony - 5. Ghati area, Osmanpura, N-8 (Six each). Army Camp Cantonment area, N-7, N-9 (Seven each). Sigma Hospital area - 9. Others - 643.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Soyegaon - 8, Phulambri - 15, Khuldabad - 22, Sillod - 24, Kannad - 44, Paithan - 64, Vaijapur - 65, Gangapur - 68, Aurangabad - 81.

3 die; total deaths: 3671

A 54 years old man from Sarafa Srimant Galli died in Government Medical College and Hospital. A 88 yars old man from Bhalgaon and 88 yars old woman from Cantonemnt died inprivate hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 21

New patients: 1149 (City 758 Rural 391)

Total patients: 1,58,941

Cured - 1,48,924

Discharged today: 512 (City 338 174 rural)

Active: 6346

Deaths: 3671 (03 die on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 21

Total Doses: 42,90,797

First Dose: 27,81,423

Second Dose: 14,97,064