BJP only national party in India, says Nadda

Jaipur, Jan 23 BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday said that his party is the only national party left in India as all others, including the Congress and several regional outfits, have become "family parties".

Addressing the BJP Rajasthan State Working Committee meeting here, he attacked the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleging that those who raised slogans against India are walking in it.

Nadda also said that in 2023, the BJP will form a government in Rajasthan with a three-fourth majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulating the state leadership and their entire team for the successful organisation of Jan Aakrosh Yatra and Jan Aakrosh meetings, he said: "We have to maintain this mission and continuity of such campaigns."

Nadda claimed that the condition of Rajasthan is the worst under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government under which the graph of crime against women, and Dalits and cyber crime is rising rapidly, while the continuous increase in the prices of electricity, petrol and diesel left the common man of the state troubled.

He said that the BJP was "not just a political organisation but also a party working for social concerns with human aspect and the whole of India and the whole world saw the social face of the party during the Corona period as it served food, ration, water etc. to the needy across the country".

"Along with politics, the social side of the BJP also came in front of the whole world through service. Our party is a party with ideas, we work with politics with mission, politics with ideology, service to the country, party and ideology are paramount for us.

"There is democracy in our party and we work for the strength of the cadre in a democratic way, BJP is the only national party, all other parties have become family parties, Congress is completely finished, and regional parties have also become family parties," he claimed.

Attacking the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nadda alleged: "Congress doesn't know whom they are uniting, or breaking, in the entire journey of Rahul Gandhi. The same people who shouted slogans against India and made conspiracies against India are walking besides him."

He said that the Narendra Modi government gave 22 medical colleges to Rajasthan, while the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will spur development of all its districts, and through the Har Ghar Nal and Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, it has ensured that pure drinking water is delivered to crores of households in the country, including Rajasthan.

BJP national General Secretary and state incharge Arun Singh, state chief Satish Poonia, national Vice President Vasundhara Raje, national Secretary and state co-in charge Vijaya Rahatkar, state General Secretary, Organisation, Chandrashekhar, and other senior leaders were present.

