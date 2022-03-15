12 to 14 years old to be given Corbevax from today

Planning at 3 centers in the city by the municipal health department

Aurangabad, March 15:

As per the order of the Central government, children in the age group of 15 to 18 years were being given doses of Covaxin. The government has now decided to give a dose of ‘Corbevax’ vaccine to children in the age group of 12 to 14 years. The decision will be implemented in Aurangabad city from Wednesday. The health department said it planned to vaccinate at three places in the city.

Aurangabad district lags behind in vaccination against corona. Despite many measures, citizens are not ready to come forward for getting vaccinated. After the second wave, there were long queues to get vaccinated. Although the vaccine is now available in large quantities, the first dose is not 100 percent complete. The number of citizens who have not taken the second dose is also increasing day by day.

For the past few days, children between the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated with covaxine. Now, as per the government order, children in the age group of 12 to 14 will be vaccinated with Corbevax from Wednesday. Stocks of vaccine were available to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation till Tuesday midnight. The vaccination drive will be inaugurated by administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, from Priyadarshini Vidyalay, Garkheda on Wednesday. Vaccination guidelines will be received from the government on Wednesday morning. It will include the total number of beneficiaries in the city to be dosed.

Vaccination in three places:

IMA Hall, Adalat road

Samaj Mandir (community hall) N-2

Priyadarshini Indiranagar School, Mayurban Colony