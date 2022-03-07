12 year old school girl sets record of starting 27 micro libraries in a year!

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, March 7:

Every year, the women achievers (of hetrogenous sectors) are feted for their extraordinary contributions, on the International Womens Day (on March 8). However, we have come across of a 12-year-old girl, who is not less than any woman of substance, for making the city proud through her tiny initiative at this tender age.

Maryam Mirza introduced the concept of micro-library (Mohalla Library) in slums of the city. She started her first library in Baijipura (Lane Number 20) on January 8, 2021 and today there are 26 libraries are functioning in different parts of the city and the process to start 27th will resume from tomorrow (International Womens Day). The first library started with 300 books was named after the former President of India and the author of book titled ‘Wings of Fire’, Dr AP J Abdul Kalam Library.

“ The idea clicked during the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The schools were closed and kids in large number were seen wandering here and there in our mohalla. My father is into the business of books, therefore, seeing the bunches of books lying in our shelves, the neighbouring kids visiting our home would ask for them to read. Their interest gave a birth to the idea of starting a micr-finance based initiative. Touchwood, I had not guessed that my initiative would turn out be huge successful in about a year’s time,” explained Maryam, who is studying in 7th standard.

She added, “ The parents staying in the slums manage to arrange for academic books and buying non-academic books of myriad interests is not on their priority list. They could not afford them. My motto is to develop reading culture amongst the kids of slums, who are always either under-estimated and sustain interest in reading books since the childhood days. I aim at making operative at least 50 libraries in the city by the end of 2022.”

“ The concept of micro-library gained popularity and success. Taking inspiration from the tiny girl, the alert citizens and book-lovers established Mohalla Libraries in Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Pune, Indore and Jammu. A team from Burhanpur (MP) has recently visited Aurangabad, to start the library, ” elaborated the Read and Lead Foundation’s Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi (who is doing Ph.D in Urdu literature) and the father of Maryam.

More than 5K tiny associates/members

There are around 5,000 children benefitting through these 26 libraries. Each Mohalla Library comprise of one mini-size almirah and 300-400 books. Each unit is looked after a responsible girl designated as a Junior Librarian. There are no fixed operational timings. It is open to all. The student while taking the book has to just register the name in the register. The Junior Librarian’s role is to take care of books and guide the members on what to read on the day. The books has to be returned in 2-3 days. The books are in English, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu languages. The subjects covered are science, general knowledge, short stories, biographies, comics, magazines etc. Soon, there is plan to issue Smart Card to tiny members of the libraries. Maryam’s father is her inspiration and she does not forgets to acknowledge experts for their valuable guidance in making her project grow.

Library in name of departed souls

Maryam has angel donors (irrespective of their caste and religion) or many of them approach voluntarily to sponsor a library in the name of their dear-ones or the departed souls. "One ideal example is that a group of non-Muslim friends started a library in the memory of their friend, who lost his life during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sher Khan Pathan Library in Naregaon (AMC School) is the richest tiny library having 1200 books and it was set up by spending Rs 1.25 lakh," explained Nadvi, who is proud of his daughter’s initiative and on seeing that the seed sowed by her is transforming into a tree.