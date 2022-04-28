12,000 caught stealing electricity in Marathwada

Aurangabad, April 28: Due to shortage of coal, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has to work hard to provide adequate power as compared to the demand. Therefore, the company has undertaken a State-wide campaign to reduce the power theft figures. In Marathwada, in just 4 days, as many as 12,000 people, stealing electricity from power lines were caught.

People stealing electricity can also face severe punishment as non-bailable offenses are being registered under the Electricity Act. This has led to a reduction in power theft cases. As per the record, there were 4,129 power thefts reported in Aurangabad, 1,009 power thefts in Latur and highest 6,779 in Nanded.

What happens after being caught stealing

After the theft is reported, the customer is billed according to the unit of electricity theft. Failure to pay the bill can lead to criminal charges. If any consumer is found stealing electricity from poles, using it from neighbors or in other ways, action is being taken against the concerned customers as per the Electricity Act.

Imprisonment for three years

A case is registered in the police station and the concerned person can be arrested. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison. Consumers should use electricity only after taking authorized connections, said joint managing director of MSEDCL regional office Dr Mangesh Gondawale.