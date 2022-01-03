125 ind invest Rs 5K cr in Auric

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 3: Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB Group), manufacturer of Dettol, Harpic, and other health, hygiene items has registered 40 acres of land in Auric. However, it is not clear when this group will begin the project, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Russia's largest steel industry, Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK), has already begun the work of establishing a project at Auric.

At present, 10 industries including multinational companies have started production in this place. So far, 125 industries have acquired spaces in Auric, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

On the other hand, the industries gave a lukewarm response to establish projects in Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) Bidkin industrial belt, despite the availability of all the infrastructure here.

RB Group, a UK-based consumer goods conglomerate will manufacture Dettol, Harpic, Lysol, Brick, Vanish, Durex, Strepsil, Clarisil, Disperen, etc. products at Auric city in DMIC's Shendra industrial belt. This multinational company registered 40 acres of land in Auric in the first phase, six months ago. Considering the corona crisis, the group is taking measures before starting the project.

In Auric city, 10 companies including Perkins, Hyosung, Oerlikon, Patil Anodizing, Bagla Group, Saipuja, Staddle Glass Work, and others have already started the manufacturing processes. Moreover, 40 to 50 industries like NLMK Steel Industries, Nath Foil, Rachna Fire, Inox Air Products, Aerox Air Products have undertaken construction work here, which is likely to be completed in the next six months. It will generate job opportunities for thousands, the sources said.

Present situation of industries in Auric

- Allocation of land to 125 industries

- Production process of 10 industries started

- Commencement of project construction of 40 industries

- In the next 3 months, 40 industries will start construction

- Ready to set up 35 industrial projects in the next 6 months

: 50 industries will start production processes by the next year