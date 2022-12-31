129 constables become HC, 12 HC become ASI

Aurangabad

Superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya as per the government decision of divisional police promotions, issued the order for the promotion of 129 constables as head constables (HC) and 12 head constables as assistant sub-inspectors (ASI).

Abide by the order in the special permission petition of the Aurangabad division bench of the Bombay High Court, the decision of promotion has been taken, intimated the SP office. There has been a happy atmosphere in the police arena with this order issued by SP Kawaniya on the eve of the advent of the new year.