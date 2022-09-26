1317 candidates appear for PSI exams

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

A total of 1317 candidates took the main examinations conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) at four centres in the city on Sunday.

The main examination 2020 was held at two centres in Maulana Azad College and one centre each at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and Government College of Arts and Science between 11 am and 12 noon for group-B non-gazetted posts of PSI.

A total of 1537 candidates had registered while 220 were absent. A total of 181 officers and employees were pressed into the service of the examination. The questions were based on language skills, general knowledge, general ability test subject-specific knowledge