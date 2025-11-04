13,349 Youths employed through District Skill Development Department in four years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The District Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre has provided employment opportunities to thousands of young men and women over the past four years. Between 2022 and 2025, as many as 13,349 youths have secured jobs across various sectors from engineering to accounting.

The Skill Development Department has opened doors to private-sector jobs, helping local youth build their careers within the city itself. Several reputed companies from sectors such as IT, banking, manufacturing, sales, education, healthcare, and services participated in these job fairs. Direct interaction with company representatives boosted the confidence of job seekers and helped them secure employment opportunities.

Benefit of the MahaSwayam portal

Candidates registered on this portal are provided with job opportunities based on their qualifications. Through the District Skill Development Centre, candidates receive career guidance, skill training, and counseling to help them prepare for employment.

Training and initiatives

To enhance employability, the centre implements several schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Kaushalya Vikas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kaushalya Vikas Yojana, Vikas Skill Centres, and the State Skill Mission.

People aged 15 to 45 years are provided training in various fields under these initiatives.

Number of candidates selected in job fairs

(No fairs were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic)

2022: 4,426

2023: 2,438

2024: 5,516

2025: 969

Total: 13,349

“Through both job fairs and the MahaSwayan portal, youth have received a strong platform to find suitable employment. Our primary objective is to increase local employment opportunities in the private sector. We also have several schemes promoting self-employment. Even a person who has passed the 10th grade has the right to work, that's why we conduct a placement drive every Wednesday.”

— Raju Wakode, Assistant commissioner, District Skill Development Department